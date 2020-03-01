Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 17,800 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.