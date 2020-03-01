Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 21,300 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HDS stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

