Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,310 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

