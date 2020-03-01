Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,487 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 303,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 188,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

