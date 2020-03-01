Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 33,500 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

