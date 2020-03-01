Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $82,240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $227.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

