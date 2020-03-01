Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 39,900 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

