Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 468.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

ALB opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

