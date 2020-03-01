Flit Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $97,540.00 and $16,189.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00669871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

