Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $2.36

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $250,129.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00027699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00497058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.15 or 0.06364577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00063689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029851 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

