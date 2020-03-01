Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. 4,132,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,332. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

