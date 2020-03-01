FlypMe Hits Market Cap of $202,467.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $202,467.00 and $28.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.