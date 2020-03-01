FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,654,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,209. FMC has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

