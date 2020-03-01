Fmr LLC Acquires 1,117,530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.89% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $117,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

