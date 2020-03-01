Fmr LLC Acquires 255,370 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $115,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,648,000.

MANH stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

