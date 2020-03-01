Fmr LLC Acquires 54,241 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.66% of Eagle Materials worth $100,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,825,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

NYSE:EXP opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

