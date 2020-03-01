Fmr LLC Acquires 55,777 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.90% of Vivint Solar worth $105,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 214.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Vivint Solar news, CEO David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $657,783.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,300.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,335 shares of company stock worth $11,898,229. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.