Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,588 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of MGIC Investment worth $119,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,927,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 886,752 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,845,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,651,000 after buying an additional 533,605 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

