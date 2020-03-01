Fmr LLC Boosts Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of 51job worth $95,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.54. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

