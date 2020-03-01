Fmr LLC Buys New Position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,407,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,675,000. Fmr LLC owned 8.87% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

VIE stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

VIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

