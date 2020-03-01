Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177,793 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.68% of Murphy USA worth $96,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $2,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7,557.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 500,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $97.50 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

