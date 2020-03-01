Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,092 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.44% of PacWest Bancorp worth $110,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.