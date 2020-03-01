Fmr LLC Grows Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 505.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.60% of Dover worth $99,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dover by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $102.74 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

