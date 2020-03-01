Fmr LLC Has $101.06 Million Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.05% of Chase worth $101,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chase by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chase by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chase by 107.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Chase during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 96.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $88.79 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

