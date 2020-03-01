Fmr LLC Has $103.75 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.31% of Landstar System worth $103,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Landstar System by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

