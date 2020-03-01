Fmr LLC Has $105.77 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283,369 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Delek US worth $105,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 877,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after buying an additional 270,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.