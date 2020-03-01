Fmr LLC Has $106.93 Million Stock Position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,585 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.88% of Talend worth $106,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Talend by 30.0% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Talend by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Talend by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Talend SA has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.