Fmr LLC Has $108.90 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,094,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.66% of Univar worth $108,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Univar alerts:

NYSE UNVR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.