Fmr LLC Has $109.57 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of Arista Networks worth $109,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,118,487 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $193.12 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

