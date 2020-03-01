Fmr LLC Has $109.60 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,652 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.40% of Armstrong World Industries worth $109,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of AWI opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

