Fmr LLC Has $114.29 Million Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of Corteva worth $114,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

CTVA stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

