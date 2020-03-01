Fmr LLC Has $118.89 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 635,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $118,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22,750.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 183.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

