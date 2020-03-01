Fmr LLC Has $96.94 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691,253 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.88% of Alliance Data Systems worth $96,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS opened at $85.88 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

