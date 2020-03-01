Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.61% of Garmin worth $117,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

