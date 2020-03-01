Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.40% of Copa worth $109,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 197.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

