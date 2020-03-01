Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 508,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.04% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $103,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $14.21 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

