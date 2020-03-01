Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Church & Dwight worth $106,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.