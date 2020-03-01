Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,861,389 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

