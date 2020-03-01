Fmr LLC Purchases 2,559,620 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.36% of Envista worth $111,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,769,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.