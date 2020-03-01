Fmr LLC Purchases New Position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,142,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,316,000. Fmr LLC owned 10.21% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

