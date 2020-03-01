Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.80% of Caretrust REIT worth $114,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

