Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.26% of Perspecta worth $96,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Perspecta by 102.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Perspecta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $424,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.