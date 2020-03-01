Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,607 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $96,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $339.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.86 and a 200 day moving average of $272.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,905. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.