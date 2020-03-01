Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,607 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $96,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $339.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.86 and a 200 day moving average of $272.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,813 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,905. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.