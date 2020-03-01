Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498,898 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.59% of Taubman Centers worth $106,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

