Fmr LLC Sells 1,989,778 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,989,778 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $108,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

