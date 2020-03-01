Fmr LLC Sells 223,640 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,512,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,640 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.59% of Oceaneering International worth $112,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

