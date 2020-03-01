Fmr LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 19.59% of Luxfer worth $96,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.