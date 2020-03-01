Fmr LLC Sells 286,920 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.43% of Agilent Technologies worth $114,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

Shares of A stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.