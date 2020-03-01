Fmr LLC Sells 311,897 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,897 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Quest Diagnostics worth $120,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

DGX stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

