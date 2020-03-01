Fmr LLC Sells 48,099 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Toll Brothers worth $103,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

